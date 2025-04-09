The creator of a new countryside brand is aiming high after making his long-running ambition a reality.

Quinlan McNamara, from Stamford, has launched Tadhg & Co, a countryside clothing brand inspired by his days as a student at an agricultural college in Cirencester.

The first collection of leather accessories for the British countryside includes its signature detachable belt, key rings and card holders.

Quin will continue to work for the family business while his new brand takes off

“I was surrounded by people in country clothing and that inspired me a bit,” he said.

“My family background is working with luxury brands, so I wanted to create something where you’re respecting the traditional style of country clothing and maybe adding a kind of twist, something a bit different.”

Quinlan immersed himself in the art of metal casting to design the buckle, even making a prototype in the family oven to get the right recipe.

“I was trying to find a supplier for the belt in the UK and really struggled with that so got frustrated and thought ‘okay, I’ll smelt one myself’, he said.

The 30-year-old will initially run it as online-only business while continuing to work for his family business, Emerald House Associates.

Quin's buckle design uses a polo mallet motif

“I’d love to have a shop in Stamford one day, but as it’s in its early stages, I think it’s wise just to be online at the moment,” he said.

“But I would like to go some of the country shows this year or next year.”

Quinlan worked in property in Dubai after leaving university, but never lost sight of his goal.

Quin was inspired by his time at agricultural college

“I sat on the idea for a couple of years, trying to work out how to get it off the ground,” he said.

“I got onto it in 2019, so it’s taken me quite a long time to actually get everything in place.”

At the heart of Tadhg & Co, named after Quinlan’s middle name, is sourcing products from the UK and support local businesses.

Quin's friends agreed to model his design

“One day I’d like to really be a household name in country clothing, certainly in the UK,” he said.

“That would be the main aim, but there’s obviously a big step between where I am now and that.”