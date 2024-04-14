The tide is turning on climate change. Young people across the world now have a legal right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, writes Rose Battey, Stamford resident, student and environmental campaigner.

Last year 16 young people in the U.S. state of Montana won a landmark lawsuit when a judge ruled that the state was violating their constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment”.

Now, six young people from Portugal are set to take 32 countries, including the United Kingdom, to the European Court of Human Rights over climate inaction.

Children holding a planet outdoors. Photo: istock/FG Trade Latin

These young people argue that failure to act fast enough on climate change is violating their human rights, some including the right to life, freedom from torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, and freedom from discrimination on grounds of age. This case will be the largest case ever to be heard by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The most compelling argument from the applicants is their lived experience of the damages of climate change - they are all from areas in Portugal which have been ravaged by wildfires and heatwaves.

The claimants argue that they struggle to sleep, are not able to spend time exercising outdoors, and have worsening physical and mental wellbeing thanks to weak climate policy from national governments. Most importantly, they are making young people’s voices heard.

Rose Battey, Stamford resident, student and environmental campaigner

Future generations do not have a say in most heavy-weight decisions about climate, that is why it is so essential for these claimants to succeed and have the courts protect the human rights of young people.

If successful, the ruling would bind the 32 governments to increase their climate actions by reducing carbon emissions and phasing out fossil fuels.

This case is monumental and should absolutely encourage other young people to join the fight against climate change, whether that be at an international or local level.

If you too are concerned about climate change, please come along to the next Climate Action Group meeting! You can join by contacting the Stamford town clerk by emailing: townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk who can provide more information and a link.