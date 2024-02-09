Young chefs blended cultures as well as flavours at a cookery competition this week.

Stamford College hosted a Ready Steady Cook event for local Ukrainian teenagers on Tuesday where the teams cooked up a range of British and Ukrainian dishes.

Nika and Evhen made traditional Ukrainian borscht, while Dmytro and Taya went for a more British style roast chicken and potatoes.

Winners Alina and Karolyna wowed judge Habib with their curry dish

Mariia and Liuba earned second prize - a £30 voucher for the college’s Gallery restaurant - with their fusion dish of chicken with mushrooms cooked in sour cream and spinach, catering for both British and Ukrainian palates.

But winners Karolyna and Alina wowed judge Habib, from Bombay Cottage, with a curry dish inspired by a previous cookery workshop they had done with him and won a £60 voucher for the Indian restaurant.

Habib described the teens as ‘young chefs in the making’, while college chef Shaun was impressed with the variety of dishes.

Mariia gets a little advice from Stamford College chef Shaun

The college has opened its doors to the Ukrainian community with several events, beginning with a welcome meal followed by a festive family party for more than 100 Ukrainians.

Most recently they have held pizza and pasty workshops for teenagers.

“Stamford College has been with us since day one,” said Stamford Diversity Group chairperson Yvette Diaz-Munoz.

Alina (left), Karolyna, and Liuba (right) and cook up a storm

“The teens are able to have a lovely time, make new friends and just forget their worries for a short while.

“They have also learnt invaluable skills which can help them on a career path, giving them something to put on their CVs.”

Fellow Stamford Town councillor Amanda Wheeler and Ukraine support volunteer Chantal Radley were also on hand, as were Lauren Lowe and chef John from the college’s catering and hospitality department.