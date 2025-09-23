A series of engagement events are being held across South Kesteven as part of plans for a major shake-up to local councils in the county.

The government has asked all councils to put forward proposals that will see larger unitary authorities created to deliver all local services including waste collection, education and highways. It will be the biggest local government change in a generation and will mark the end of the current county and district model.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

South Kesteven District Council is inviting residents to share their views on its proposal for a South Lincolnshire and Rutland council - which it feels would best serve the residents in the new era.

This would be made up of North Kesteven, South Kesteven, South Holland and Rutland.

A second council — formed of West Lindsey, East Lindsey, the City of Lincoln and Boston — would cover the north of the county.

North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils would remain separate authorities under the proposal.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo LDRS

Speaking previously on the proposals, Coun Ashley Baxter, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “Greater Lincolnshire is a huge area geographically with over a million residents.

“When boundaries are redrawn, the new councils need to be large enough to be financially viable but small enough to retain a meaningful connection to the communities they serve.

“Our proposed area would unite traditional market towns including Sleaford, Oakham, Grantham and Holbeach as well as hundreds of beautiful villages and rural countryside in South Lincolnshire and Rutland."

The events will take place in the following places:

Stamford market

Wednesday September 24 - Deepings Community Centre, 4pm to 6pm.

Friday September 26 - Stamford Market, 8.30am to 3pm.

Monday September 29 - South Kesteven House, Grantham, 4pm to 6pm.

Thursday October 2 - Bourne Market, 8.30am to 3pm.

Monday October 6 - Stamford Arts Centre, 4pm to 6pm.

Saturday October 11 - Grantham Market, 8.30am to 3pm.

The district council has also launched an online survey for residents to have a say on its proposals.

Responses to the survey will remain anonymous and will be available at www.givemyview.com/lincolnshirelgr

The district council said it will put forward its final proposal to the government in November and the final decision will be made on the secretary of state next year.