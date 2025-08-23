This is a handsome and historically significant family home, with elegant and versatile accommodation, beautiful gardens, superb parking and a large barn, in the heart of a market town.

White Lion is an exceptional Grade II* listed town house, set in an unrivalled location opposite the Church of St Peter, at the very heart of Oundle.

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

Constructed of ashlar limestone beneath a Collyweston slate roof, the house dates from 1641, during the reign of Charles I. Rich in architectural detail, the property is widely admired and features in a number of notable historical publications, including Betjeman’s Pictorial History of English Architecture. Particularly striking are the canted gables and fine stone-mullioned, leaded windows, which frame views of the church.

Set over three floors, with over 3,000sqft of accommodation, the property retains beautiful original detailing, including oak panelling, exposed beams and several magnificent stone fireplaces, one reputedly concealing a priest’s hole.

The property has evolved sensitively, with modern comforts introduced discreetly, including upgraded heating and plumbing systems, a newly installed gas boiler and an exceptional kitchen and bathroom specification.

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

A glazed and oak-framed vestibule opens to the drawing room, where the principal inglenook fireplace is set into a carved stone surround, with pew seating to one side. The oak-panelled wall and mullioned window overlooking the church create a room of enormous warmth and character.

Across the hall, the dining room is similarly atmospheric, with window seat, oak dresser and beautifully crafted curtains and seat cushions, all made by the upholsterer responsible for furnishing some of London’s most prestigious private members’ clubs.

The kitchen is a generous and thoughtfully designed space, blending tradition with contemporary convenience. A bespoke range of cabinets with hardwood work surfaces are complemented by a Brazilian granite. There is a built-in electric oven, warming drawer, integrated dishwasher and space for an American-style fridge. The island unit

serves as both a preparation space and breakfast bar. Bi-fold doors open to the glazed atrium, a striking daily dining space with a glass roof.

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

Beyond the kitchen, the back hall provides access to the utility room, boot room and a superb ground floor bedroom suite with its own external door, wet room and potential as a self-contained annex.

Beneath the house, a brick-vaulted cellar with barrel race remains as a testament to the building’s history as a former public house.

An oak staircase rises to the first floor, where the large sitting room or study enjoys uninterrupted views over the church. It features a further carved stone fireplace and is rumoured to conceal a priest’s hole, a nod to the building’s storied past. The principal bedroom is positioned opposite, also enjoying the same spectacular view. It benefits from a luxuriously appointed en-suite and beautifully crafted wardrobes, created by the former full-time carpenter to Barnwell Manor, once the residence of the Duke of Gloucester.

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

White Lion in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co. Photo: Supplied

Also on this floor is a generous family bathroom with full suite. The second floor offers two further substantial bedrooms with attractive leaded windows and church views. Consent has been granted for the creation of a third bathroom on this level, to be set between the two bedrooms.

White Lion is one of the rare properties in Oundle town centre with extensive, private parking. A pair of timber gates on Duck Lane lead to the back garden, where there is comfortable room for two large SUVs and access to a superb stone barn. This building provides vehicle storage and workshop space and offers potential for conversion, subject to consent.

The gardens have been landscaped to offer a calm and sheltered space behind the house. A circular lawn is bordered by mature planting, including climbing roses and a sculptural Acer. A brick terrace and path lead to a further circular seating area, perfectly positioned for late afternoon sun. Adjacent to the parking area is a timber outbuilding with light and power.

White Lion in North Street, Oundle, is on the market with Woodford and Co, with an asking price of £1,150,000. Viewing is strictly by appointment on 01832 274732.

Property features

Grade II* Listed property dating from 1641

Views of church and close to historic Market Place

Five bedrooms

Three reception rooms

Two bathrooms

Landscaped garden

Off-street parking and garage