A youth club which offers professional support for teenagers has been given a lifeline after facing closure.

A Stamford Town Council committee has agreed to fund two youth workers for the next two years to keep the club running.

The £23,000 investment means young people can continue to access weekly support and activities at The Shack on Stamford’s Recreation Ground hosted by Art Pop-Up.

Art Pop-Up youth club members.

It follows a desperate plea from founder Sam Roddan who launched the youth club a few years ago with a government grant.The club has since relied on local donations but the money will run out in June.

Town councillor Jonathan Waples took up the cause and gave a presentation to the council’s assets and services committee last week.

The committee agreed to pay for two youth workers and allow the club to meet rent-free at The Shack for the next two years. They will also lead a community project to refurbish the building.

Youth workers Prin Marshall and Jangher Mohammed.

Coun Waples said: “I’ve been so impressed by what the youth club does but also depressed by the need. It’s a sobering moment when you see the lack of support which is available for young people.

“Art Pop-Up does an amazing amount of work and I think we should be doing everything we can to help the town’s community.

“These are young people grappling with the harsh realities of family, social and financial hardships, and food insecurity. These are burdens no child or young adult should bear alone and without intervention these challenges can shape a lifetime of disadvantage.

“The Shack offers a sanctuary where young people can find respite from the turmoil of their daily lives and Art Pop-Up provides a lifeline to those who would otherwise slip through the cracks.”

The Shack in Stamford.

The town council had already set aside £15,000 for refurbishments to The Shack following a budget-setting exercise a few years ago but the committee hopes to attract more support from the community to complete the project.

Anyone who would like to help can email Jonathan at cllrjwaples@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

Art Pop-Up has also set up a fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shack-youthclub to help pay for food, materials and activities.

Founder Sam Roddan said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the council has recognised the urgent need to continue supporting Stamford’s young people. We particularly want to thank Jonathan Waples for his time and effort in championing Stamford's teenagers.

“This buys Art Pop-Up time to find the remaining funds needed for food provision, materials and activities, and gives us a chance to develop a strategy to secure long-term support for young people in Stamford - ensuring that every teenager in Stamford has access to a safe space, a listening ear and non-judgemental support and guidance.

“We would also like to thank the Kiwanis and XT without whom we would not have gotten this far.”

The youth club meets on Wednesday evenings and relies on volunteers as well as its paid youth workers. Anyone interested in helping out can email community@artpopup.co.uk for more details.