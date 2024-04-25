Youth workers are hoping to attract new recruits to their clubs since moving to a new home.

Trustees of The Underground Centre charity in King’s Cliffe hosted a relaunch event this week as they rebranded to The KC Community Hive and moved into the KC Active building in the village.

The trustees moved out of the Memorial Hall following recent issues with flooding but are looking forward to continuing and expanding their work in the new premises.

Affordable family activities are hosted at the KC Community Hive

Charity manager Lee O’Connor said: “We’re still the same charity and still promoting subsidised groups for children and teenagers. We’re particularly keen to push our senior youth club because post-covid we have struggled to engage with the older children and encourage them back to traditional youth club settings.

“With our juniors we’ll be running activities like crafts, baking, games and building social skills. Our seniors will be working with the gym and also looking at mental and physical health.

“We had a very successful open evening with some new faces and hope we’ll be able to grow from this and encourage even more children to attend.”

Sessions are subsidised by the charity which relies on the support of volunteers and fundraisers. Full details of the regular groups and how to get involved as a volunteer are available via the website at www.kccommunityhive.wordpress.com

The junior youth club for primary school children runs on Mondays and Thursdays from 5.30pm until 7pm costing £3 or £6 to include a meal. The senior youth club for secondary school pupils is on Thursdays from 7.30pm until 9pm costing £3.

Messy play for pre-schoolers takes place on Thursdays from 9.30am until 11am for £3.50 with another play session on Fridays from 9.30am until 11am costing £3.