A YouTube personality known for his unorthodox inventions said he is excited to be co-hosting a remake of a Channel 4 programme which inspired some of his early videos.

Colin Furze, from Stamford, has teamed up with Robert Llewellyn, the original host of Scrapheap Challenge, to film a remake of the TV game show.

First broadcast in 1998, the Channel 4 programme saw teams compete to create junk machines using only what they could scavenge from a scrapyard.

The popular game show ran for 17 years until its final episode in 2015 — and Colin and Robert are set to bring it back as Zaphead.

Colin said: “I grew up watching Scrapheap Challenge — some of my very early YouTube videos were inspired by things I’d seen on the show — so it’s a full-circle moment.

“This has been bubbling away for about a year. I’m very excited. Robert is a very nice bloke.”

Zaphead will be very similar to the original show, but the competing teams will need to transform scrap materials into electric-powered machines in just 10 hours.

They will be guided by industry-leading experts Richard Morgan, of Electric Classic Cars, and Anne Kloppenberg, of New Electric.

Filming is set to start next month and the show will be broadcast on Fully Charged Show — a YouTube channel hosted by Robert himself.

The finished machines will be put to the test in front of a live audience at the Everything Electric Expo, in Farnborough, south-west London, in October.

Colin hopes the show will inspires others to get creative.

He added: “I hope Zapheap sparks a whole new wave of makers to pick up tools and get inventing.”