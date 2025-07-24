A mother and daughter swept up the prizes during Stamford’s Grand Prix road race.

Under 11 runner Felicity Allen was first girl home in the 3k event on Wednesday evening (July 23), completing the circuit from the Empingham Road Playing Fields around in just 11mins 14secs.

She saw off much older competition in the juniors race, which attracts club runners from across the region.

The start of the 5k race from Stamford Rugby Club at Empingham Road Playing Fields. Photo: Iliffe Media

Representing Stamford Striders were Danny Harvey in 12mins 17secs, Rafe Brittain (14:43), Violet Ginieres (15:22), Ella Stephen (15:48), Caleb Redding (16:39), Sophia Campbell (18:21), and Amelia Baggott (22:25).

First boy to cross the line and overall 3k race winner was Alexander Gunn from Yaxley Runners in 10:05.

Thirty minutes later, Felicity’s mum, Katie Vargeson, shot around the 5k course in 17mins 41secs, a blistering pace of just over five-and-a-half-minute miles and almost a minute ahead of the second-placed female. Katie is from the Wisbech area.

3k winner Felicity Allen and mum Katie Vargeson who won the 5k. Photo: Iliffe Media

First man to pass under the finish arch was James Orrell from Huntingdonshire Athletics Club in 15mins 52secs, a five-minute mile pace.

Ben Wall led home the Stamford Striders team in 16mins 54secs, followed by Martin Minchin (17:35), Violet’s dad Matt Ginieres (17:42), Marcus Brown (18:37), Rob Glover (23:38), Abbie Mann (24:59), Michelle Byrne (30:35) and Linda Brown (30:36).

5k winner James Orrell. Photo: Iliffe Media

About 440 runners took part in the event, which takes place annually and is organised by Stamford Striders Running Club members with the help of Stamford Rugby Club.

The final races in the Peterborough Grand Prix Series are from 7pm on Wednesday, August 6 at Ferry Meadows, Peterborough. Entries can be made at peterboroughgpseries.org.uk.