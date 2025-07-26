A stone-built four-bedroom property with countryside views is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.

The Windmill at Duddington, on sale with Newton Fallowell, features attractive gardens and is full of character.

From the spacious entrance hall there is a well-appointed kitchen, with plenty of worktop space and traditional pine cabinets, plus space for family meals or casual entertaining.

An aerial view of the property's location within Duddington. Photo: Submitted

There is a separate pantry and a recently refitted cloakroom.

A separate formal dining room has an Inglenook fireplace, while the lounge also has a feature fireplace and a large window that fills the room with natural light. Between these rooms, a second porch adds character and houses the staircase leading to the first floor.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one of which opens through French doors onto a patio with a raised lawn and garden beyond.

The Windmill, Duddington. Photo: Submitted

The family bathroom is spacious and offers scope for modernisation.

Outside, the property is accessed through gates leading to a paved driveway with ample off-road parking and a large double garage and brick-built outbuilding with power - ideal for storage or a workshop.

Steps from the drive lead up to the elevated, wrap-around garden with countryside views, creating a peaceful and private outdoor space.

The historic village of Duddington has a pub, a 12th Century church, a stone bridge over the River Welland.

The raised garden includes a sizeable lawn. Photo: Submitted

The dining room with Inglenook fireplace. Photo: Submitted

Key features

Four bedroom character property

Multiple downstairs reception rooms

Countryside views

Substantial garden

Ample off-road parking

Double garage and outbuildings

No onward chain

The lounge. Photo: Submitted

The property has countryside views. Photo: Submitted

For more information phone 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk