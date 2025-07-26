The Windmill in Duddington near Stamford is on sale with Newton Fallowell
A stone-built four-bedroom property with countryside views is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.
The Windmill at Duddington, on sale with Newton Fallowell, features attractive gardens and is full of character.
From the spacious entrance hall there is a well-appointed kitchen, with plenty of worktop space and traditional pine cabinets, plus space for family meals or casual entertaining.
There is a separate pantry and a recently refitted cloakroom.
A separate formal dining room has an Inglenook fireplace, while the lounge also has a feature fireplace and a large window that fills the room with natural light. Between these rooms, a second porch adds character and houses the staircase leading to the first floor.
Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one of which opens through French doors onto a patio with a raised lawn and garden beyond.
The family bathroom is spacious and offers scope for modernisation.
Outside, the property is accessed through gates leading to a paved driveway with ample off-road parking and a large double garage and brick-built outbuilding with power - ideal for storage or a workshop.
Steps from the drive lead up to the elevated, wrap-around garden with countryside views, creating a peaceful and private outdoor space.
The historic village of Duddington has a pub, a 12th Century church, a stone bridge over the River Welland.
Key features
Four bedroom character property
Multiple downstairs reception rooms
Countryside views
Substantial garden
Ample off-road parking
Double garage and outbuildings
No onward chain
For more information phone 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk