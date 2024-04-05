Traffic is delayed on the A1 south of Stamford in both directions.

The northbound carriageway has been blocked at Wansford by a crash this afternoon (Friday, April 5), with about a mile of tailbacks.

Traffic in Wansford and on the A47 has also backed up, with people trying to leave the A1 northbound to avoid the trouble-spot.

The A1 at Wansford

There are also queues on the A1 southbound from Water Newton to the Oundle turn-off near Peterborough, with vehicles averaging 10mph .