Car fire in Thornhaugh near Stamford thought to be arson

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 13:31, 28 October 2025

A car was set alight deliberately according to firefighters called to put it out.

The vehicle was reported to the emergency services as being in Old Oundle Road, Thornhaugh, at about 10pm on Monday (October 27).

Firefighters from Stanground in Peterborough attended and had to wear breathing apparatus and use a hose to extinguish the blaze. They returned to their station at 11.30pm.

Firefighters believe the car fire was arson. Photo: Stock
Anyone with information about who caused the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.

