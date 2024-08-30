A burglar who was disturbed by the occupant of a house demanded money from them before leaving.

The man, who was white and about 40 years old, had got into the house in Deene Road, Harringworth shortly after 6pm on Wednesday (August 28).

The occupant came downstairs to find him and handed over money, as asked.

The criminal was of average build with short dark hair and carried a dark shoulder bag. It is believed he was with another man and they had been knocking on doors in the area attempting to sell items.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near Deene Road between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, or who lives in the area and has been visited by cold callers over the past few days.

Officers would like people to check CCTV or doorbell footage, and call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

They are asked to quote incident number 24000513948 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.