The security of a ‘lifeline’ bus service has caused a spat between an MP and a mayor.

Mayor of Peterborough Paul Bristow clashed with North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling (Lab) over the number 27 bus service between Stamford and Peterborough.

During a council meeting on Wednesday (June 4), Mr Carling used the public questions section to ask Mr Bristow if he would promise not to cut the number 27 service, which Mr Carling described as a lifeline for his constituents.

In response, Mr Bristow assured that there were no plans to change it and said he would be meeting the bus users’ group in the coming weeks.

He added: “I would gently remind Mr Carling that this is public questions for members of the public. Members of Parliament are members of the public, but I’ve done this job before.

“If I ever had a question for the mayor [Dr Nik Johnson] I would ring him up or arrange a meeting.”

Mr Bristow pointed out that he had already offered to meet Mr Carling, and had written to him.

Mr Carling replied: “It’s all well and good to say there are no immediate plans, but I think we all know that not ruling it out means this bus service is on a list somewhere of things you are actively considering slashing to save money and that is going to cause significant worry.”

Mr Bristow responded by saying: “I can assure you there is no list in our office on buses that we’re considering cutting.

“I can assure you that’s not the case and I think that doesn’t do you any service to suggest otherwise. Perhaps you might reflect on your language there.”

Concluding the back and forth between the two politicians, Mr Bristow said: “Sam, we’ve got to do so much better than this. You can pick up the phone to me any time you want to.

“You’re in a privileged position as a Member of Parliament. I used to do your job and you are in fact my MP.

“I would never dream of coming to any of your constituency surgeries when you are going to be meeting people who quite rightly want your time, help and service.”

*Mr Carling said: “I asked a public question because people in our villages are genuinely worried about losing a bus service they depend on.

“It’s a shame Mr Bristow responded so defensively. I just want to get clarity and reassurance for residents.

“I’ll always stand up for my constituents and make sure their concerns are heard, however those in power might feel about being challenged publicly.”

Mr Carling said he would be launching a petition to show how much public support there is for the number 27 bus route.

The number 27 weekday service is run by Stagecoach East and calls at Stamford bus station, St Martin's, Wothorpe, Wittering, Wansford, Sutton, Ailsworth, Castor, Longthorpe, Peterborough Bus Station. The full route takes about 70 minutes.

Five other routes in Cambridgeshire are risk of being withdrawn by Stagecoach East this August, and the R4 Uppingham to Peterborough service is to lose its council funding in July.

