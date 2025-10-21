Children and parents were involved in a ‘near miss’ at a level crossing earlier today (Tuesday).

According to witnesses, the level crossing barrier lifted allowing traffic and pedestrians to cross moments before a freight train passed through.

It is understood drivers had to reverse off the crossing to avoid being hit. Children waiting to cross on foot, on bikes and with parents in vehicles also avoided injury.

Helpston level crossing. Photo: Submitted

The incident was reported at 8.18am when the crossing was busy with people heading to work and children going to Arthur Mellows Village College (AMVC) in Glinton.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an isolated incident involving a barrier irregularity at Helpston level crossing this morning. An investigation is taking place to determine the circumstances.”

British Transport Police has also been notified.

In a statement on social media, Helpston Parish Council said: “We would like to reassure everyone that no one was injured at all. Additionally, all the necessary bodies have been informed, thanks mainly to fast-acting parents, to whom we and the village are grateful.

“Thank you also to the children waiting to cross who displayed incredible maturity and awareness so that the unthinkable didn't happen.

“AMVC are working hard to work with those children involved and in turn informing parents.

“We are aware investigations are already underway to ensure that the crossing remains safe for everyone to use. We will inform of any feedback we get. In the meantime, we request all users exercise caution and obey any instructions or signals issued by Network Rail.

“Thank you all for the way this was very quickly responded to for the safety and well being of our community, particularly our children.”

Peterborough City Council’s ward member for Helpston, Kevin Tighe, said his son was at the crossing on a bike when the incident happened.

He said AMVC staff had been ‘excellent’ in counselling the children involved and in informing parents.

Coun Tighe said he will work with Helpston Parish Council to find out from Network Rail what went wrong and make sure it never happens again.

Head of Arthur Mellows Village College John Gilligan said: ‘We were notified of the incident as soon as it happened, by witnesses.

“This enabled us to check in with the students concerned as soon as they arrived at college, inform their parents as to what happened and reassure them that they were safe and well.

“Naturally, the students were shaken, but we are all so grateful that they were unharmed.

“As the crossing is used by so many people in our college community this near-miss has deeply unsettled us all and so we will be working with all parties to understand what happened.

“We will continue to support all students involved.”

According to the ABC Railway Guide, Helpston level crossing has a very high 'collective risk rating', which scores the overall risk to anyone using it. Helpston scores 2 on a scale of 1 to 13, with 1 being the highest risk.

Risk factors include the large number of users and the frequency of trains. About 250 trains pass over the crossing each day, more than 6,000 vehicles and 400 pedestrians and cyclists.

Did you witness what happened this morning? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk or phone 01780 758955.