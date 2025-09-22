Councillors will vote on controversial proposals to turn farmland into a new cemetery for almost 8,500 plots.

Applicant Sageer Mohammed wants to create a Muslim cemetery on a 21-acre site off Old Peterborough Road, near Sutton, before current capacity is reached at Eastfield Cemetery.

The proposed site is marked in red

The item has been tabled for a meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, October 21.

If approved, 1,620 potential burial spaces would be created in the first phase of development, along with a prayer hall and family waiting area, a maintenance building and parking for 64 vehicles.

The application says that it would provide enough burial space for 57 years, with the rest of the site left as open pasture until needed.

An artist's impression of the proposed cemetery

A further 4,610 burial spaces would then be created in the phase two, followed by 2,266 burial spaces in the final stage.

More than 600 public comments - both supporting and objecting to the proposals - have been sent to the council’s planning portal since it was submitted in November last year.

Parish councils representing Sutton and nearby Castor and Ailsworth have all objected on a number of grounds, including increased traffic, the cemetery’s scale, and the loss of agricultural land.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

The Langdyke Countryside Trust has also lodged its objection, believing the plans do not meet the strict planning criteria needed for development in open countryside.

But the National Burial Council, which represents the needs of Muslim bereavement services across the UK, said the plans addressed the community’s ‘critical and growing need’ for ‘dignified and appropriate’ burial plots.

“This project is not just a necessity for the Muslim community but also an opportunity for Peterborough to demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity and the diverse needs of its residents,” it said.