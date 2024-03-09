The second of two ambulances donated by a community-based aid group has reached a Ukrainian army unit.

After being repainted in camouflage colours, the vehicle was driven to the National Guard 4th Operational Brigade in Gostomel – which is twinned with Stamford – to be taken on to the wartorn Donbas region.

The ambulance was donated to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) who drove it to Kyiv last November with their latest convoy.

The ambulances at the start of their journey in Helpston with Helping Our Ukrainian Friends volunteers, from left - Anne-Marie Hamill, Liz Symonds and Lesley Astle. Photo: Iliffe Media

HOUF, which was founded after a meeting in Helpston and has supporters in Stamford, has made 12 aid missions to Poland or Ukraine.

“It is wonderful to see the ambulance in the hands of the national guard at Gostomel, where this brutal invasion began over two years ago,” said HOUF founder Richard Astle.

“Donated by a local company and driven out to Ukraine by Stamford and Peterborough residents, this ambulance is a symbol of our support for the people of Ukraine in their desperate struggle.

“We need to maintain that support in the months ahead as Russia continues its attacks.”

The donated ex NHS ambulance with neurologist Ivan near Gostomel airport

Representatives from the group will be in Kyiv next month using cash donations to buy supplies for frontline communities, and will then collect food and other humanitarian items in April and May to be driven out in early June.

If anyone would like to help, get in touch via its website – www.helpingourukrainianfriends.com

A Fundraiser for Ukraine Quiz Night is to be held at the Danish Invader, in Stamford, on Wednesday (March 13) where a ‘Bring A Tin’ initiative will be launched.

Quizzers will be asked to bring tins of food for the next local aid convoy to Ukraine

Every team member is asked to bring a tin or two of food to be taken out on the next HOUF convoy.

The quiz starts at 7pm, costing £10 per team (maximum of five team members), and a raffle will also be held.

To book, email stamfordukraine@hotmail.com