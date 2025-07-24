Home   Surrounding Area   Article

Subscribe Now

Air Ambulance Service called to Gretton, near Stamford, to attend driver

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:32, 24 July 2025

A van driver was airlifted to hospital after he was reportedly crushed on Wednesday.

The Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was called out to Gretton, with crew arriving at the scene at 8.17am.

It is understood that the driver had been crushed between his van and a stone wall.

The air ambulance was scrambled to the incident during Wednesday morning rush hour
The air ambulance was scrambled to the incident during Wednesday morning rush hour

They were treated for chest injuries at the scene by the air ambulance’s critical care crew and then taken by air to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, in Coventry.

Accidents Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Chris Harby
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE