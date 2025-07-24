A van driver was airlifted to hospital after he was reportedly crushed on Wednesday.

The Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was called out to Gretton, with crew arriving at the scene at 8.17am.

It is understood that the driver had been crushed between his van and a stone wall.

The air ambulance was scrambled to the incident during Wednesday morning rush hour

They were treated for chest injuries at the scene by the air ambulance’s critical care crew and then taken by air to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, in Coventry.