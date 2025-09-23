From the Fens, to Africa, to Southwell — a fierce woman and beloved gran is celebrating 100 years of a remarkable life.

Former Lincoln hospital worker Jeane Ackermann, of Southwell, today (September 25) celebrates the her milestone 100th birthday with a family party in Stamford.

Born Barbara Jeane Few on September 23, 1925, in Willingham, Chesterton, she has always been deeply proud of her Fenland roots, fondly describing herself as a true ‘Fen Tiger’.

Jeane Ackermann, of Southwell, has turned 100. Photo: Supplied

Her early memories are filled with the joys of growing up in the Fens; skating along frozen rivers in winter, and summers spent rolling and playing on her uncle’s grass tennis court — which she considers one of the highlights of her youth.

When the Second World War broke out, Jeane had just left school. Her father helped her secure a job in a bank in Cambridge, where she also took part in evening fire watches.

In Cambridge she enjoyed a lively social life, especially the thrill of dancing with American pilots stationed nearby — recalling them as “young farm boys from rural areas, very polite” — to Glenn Miller and the big band sounds of the wartime years.

But those joy-filled evenings were also often bittersweet as on many occasions she and her friends would return the following week only to be told that the pilots they had danced with had been shot down.

After the war, Jeane moved to London to study radiography — the shortest course she could find — and later worked at Lincoln Hospital.

'Megagran' Jeane Ackermann is marking a century of a remarkable life. Photo: Supplied

While there she met Robert Ackermann, an engineering student at Ruston’s, who become her husband and partner for an extraordinary life of travel and adventure.

Together they lived in five African countries, moving thirteen times in twelve years as Robert carried out engineering contracts. Among their many projects was the installation of sewerage systems and the airport runway in Mauritius, long before it became a tourist destination.

Returning to the UK, Jeane and Robert settled in Southwell in 1964 where they then raised their children Julie Lovelace, Belinda Ackermann, and Audley Ackermann, and founded ACS Engineering, a manufacturing company producing lifting platforms and later concrete pumps.

Tragically, Robert passed away at a young age, but Jeane embraced new challenges with characteristic energy. She became a keen competitive croquet player, travelling internationally and enjoying the camaraderie and community of the sport.

In her later life, Jeane became a fierce, loyal and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to five grandchildren — Ben, Tinks, and Joe Lovelace, and George and Josh Ackermann — and five great-grandchildren — Mia Brown, Natalia and Jack Lovelace, and twins Oliver and Jake Ackermann — and is fondly known to them as “Megagran”.

She also developed a passion for ice hockey, becoming a dedicated Nottingham Panthers fan. From the 1980s, she collected matchday programmes and rarely missed a home match, cheering on her team with enthusiasm.

Now, as she reaches her centenary, Jeane can look back on a life filled with adventure, resilience, and joy. From the Fens of her childhood to the dance halls of wartime Cambridge, from Africa to Southwell, her story is one of courage, adaptability, and zest for life.

For Jeane’s milestone birthday, Julie will travel to the UK from Johannesburg, and Tinks from New York, for a celebration at The George in Stamford — complete with her favourite French Chablis.

The extended family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends will then also have a birthday party at The Moon, Morton, later on in the week.