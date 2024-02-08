A 29-year-old man is wanted by police after he allegedly breached a restraining order.

Officers would like people to let them know where Conor Lyell is. He has links to East Northamptonshire,

Anyone who has seen Lyell, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Conor Lyell

People should quote incident number 23000645835 when providing information.