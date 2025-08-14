A-star pupils led the way at a school where 98% of A-level results were passes.

Alyona Berry, Oscar Hunt, Reece Wilkinson and Hannah Wilson each gained three A* grades and one A grade in their results.

Alyona will study physics and theoretical physics at Imperial College London, Oscar maths at Cambridge, and Reece medicine at Exeter.

Alyona Berry is going to Imperial College London to study physics with theoretical physics. Photo: Submitted

Oscar Hunt is going to University of Cambridge to study mathematics. Photo: Submitted

Reece Wilkinson is going to Exeter to study medicine. Photo: Submitted

Also gaining top results were Anna Clinker, Keira Hindley, Angus Lee and Daniel Taiwo (A* A* A A), Emma Vogt (A* A A) and Jacob Asher-Relf (A A A).

Head teacher Anna Hewes said: “I am so proud of our Year 13 pupils, whose hard work and dedication to their learning has delivered this incredible set of results.

“They have achieved this with the wonderful support of their parents and families and the commitment of our amazing staff here at Prince William School, who have worked hard to ensure every pupil is supported to reach their full potential.

Daniel Taiwo is going to Manchester to study chemical engineering. Photo: Submitted

Keira Hindley is going to Durham to study theology and religion. Photo: Submitted

“This is a time for celebration before our learners move on to their next step, whether that be university, training or employment, and everyone here at Prince William wishes them the very best of luck for the future.”

Click here to see more results from schools around the area.

Tell them you’re proud with an announcement in print. Phone 01780 484830.