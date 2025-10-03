Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash this morning (Friday).

A grey VW Tiguan and a white Mercedes motorhome travelling in the opposite direction collided on the A43, near Fineshade, at about 4.30am.

Police were called to a crash on the A43 near Fineshade. Picture: Stock.

A grey Dacia Duster travelling behind the motorhome then also collided with it.

The driver of the motorhome - a man in his 50s - was taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man from Grantham was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the specified limit of a controlled drug.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing dash-cam footage which captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000580541.