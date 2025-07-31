A man has died in a five-vehicle crash on the A1.

The accident happened at about 4.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 30), near Stibbington.

A Mercedes lorry travelling southbound was in collision with a black Skoda Octavia, a red DAF lorry, a blue Kia Ce’ed and a black Mercedes Vito van.

Officers and paramedics attended but the driver of the Skoda Octavia, a man in his 70s from the Cambridge area, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Detective sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This was a shocking collision which has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“We would like to hear from anyone who still hasn’t spoken to officers who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should use reference ‘Operation Barking’ and report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.