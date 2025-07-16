A man had died and a woman was seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened on the A605 between Elton and Peterborough at about 12:45pm on Monday (July 14).

A white BMW 320 was heading towards Peterborough when it crashed into a Scania lorry heading in the opposite direction.

The A605 near Elton was the scene of a fatal crash. Photo: Google Maps

The lorry then collided with a red Ford Focus, a red Mercedes Vito and a black Skoda Octavia.

The driver of the BMW, a 64-year-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Sgt Jamie Cooper said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the run up to it.”

Anyone with information or footage should report it to 101 online or phone 101 quoting reference 239 of July 14.