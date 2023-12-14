Participants in a charity sunflower pick have helped to raise £4,210.

The money has just been handed over to Don’t Lose Hope, the mental wellbeing charity based in Bourne, following the event at Rutland Vineyard in Ketton.

Speaking about the sunflower pick, Zoe Beaver from Rutland Vineyard said: “We were amazed and delighted by the turn out – it was such a fantastic event.

Zoe Beaver from Rutland Vineyard, the Don't Lose Hope mascot Eddie Bear, and Jennie Haynes

“The cherry on the cake was the fact that between the pick and the local businesses that sponsored the first 10 rows in the vineyard, we managed to raise £4,210 for this impressive and important charity.

“We can not thank people enough for coming out in support of it, and to our 10 businesses who got the ball rolling and continue to show support.

“Every penny of the money will go towards offering counselling sessions for those who need it.”

At the sunflower pick at the end of September

Nicola Brister, who founded Don’t Lose Hope, said “a huge thank you” to all of those who supported the fundraiser, adding that she was quite overwhelmed.

Don’t Lose Hope offers a professional counselling service for people aged four upwards.

It is free for those receiving certain state benefits, and is made affordable to others.