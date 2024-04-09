Home   Surrounding Area   Article

Plans for campsite near Fotheringhay castle birthplace of Richard III

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 09 April 2024

Growing demand at a camping site near a historic monument has led to expansion plans.

A planning application has been submitted for change of use of a field in Castle Farm, Fotheringhay to be used for up to 30 camping pitches throughout the months of April to October.

Temporary portaloo toilets and a wash station will be available on site and a running tap for drinking water.

The path to Fotheringhay Castle. Photo: Google
If plans are approved, a warden would be employed to manage the site throughout the season.

The camping site is next to where Fotheringhay Castle once stood, which is a scheduled monument.

Only the earthworks and the motte remain of Fotheringhay Castle, which is believed to be the birthplace of Richard III and where Mary Queen of Scots was beheaded.


