Growing demand at a camping site near a historic monument has led to expansion plans.

A planning application has been submitted for change of use of a field in Castle Farm, Fotheringhay to be used for up to 30 camping pitches throughout the months of April to October.

Temporary portaloo toilets and a wash station will be available on site and a running tap for drinking water.

If plans are approved, a warden would be employed to manage the site throughout the season.

The camping site is next to where Fotheringhay Castle once stood, which is a scheduled monument.

Only the earthworks and the motte remain of Fotheringhay Castle, which is believed to be the birthplace of Richard III and where Mary Queen of Scots was beheaded.



