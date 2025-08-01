Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a five-vehicle crash on the A1 on Wednesday (July 30).

A Mercedes lorry travelling southbound was involved in a collision with a black Skoda Octavia, a red DAF lorry, blue Kia Ce’ed and black Mercedes Vito van, at about 4.25pm near Stibbington.

The driver of the Skoda Octavia, a man in his 70s from the Cambridge area, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A 55-year-old man was due to appear in court this morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Mindaugas Borisas, 55, of no fixed address, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday).

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This was a shocking collision which has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“We would like to hear from anyone who still hasn’t spoken to officers who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should use reference ‘Operation Barking’ and report it through the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101.