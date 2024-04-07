A Range Rover has been stolen from a village.

Police are appealing to locate a white Range Rover Evoque which was stolen from Bottesford overnight between 8pm on Thursday (April 4) and 8am on Friday (April 5).

At the time it was stolen, the car was displaying the registration YX63 JZF.

In a Neighbourhood Link alert, PCSO Claire Gray said: “We are appealing for any CCTV and dashcam footage showing the vehicle's movements out of the village.

“The route they have taken is unknown.”

Anyone with information should call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 24*197497.



