A man has died at the scene of a motorbike crash.

Emergency services were called just after 8.35pm on Monday (July 30) to the A151 Corby Glen Road, at Grimsthorpe.

A blue Suzuki motorbike was heading west towards Corby Glen before the crash, in which the 39-year-old rider died. His family have been informed and are being supported by police.

Police are investigating a crash in which a man died

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At this early stage in the investigation we understand the victim had been travelling with a second motorcyclist on a black Yamaha.

“At the time of the collision the second rider was some distance ahead.

“We believe that before the emergency services arrived, two other motorcyclists kindly stopped at the scene of the collision and helped with first aid.

“We would especially like to speak to them and would be grateful if they could get in touch, or for any details that would help us to contact them.”

Police would also like to hear from witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the A151 and who may have dashcam footage to assist with the accident investigation.

People can email the investigating officer at SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316. Those getting in touch are asked to refer to incident 517 of July 30 in their email or call.