A former police chief constable accused of embellishing his CV with military achievements will appear in court charged with fraud and misconduct in a public office.

Nick Adderley, 59, chief constable of Northamptonshire Police from 2018 to 2024, was suspended in October 2023 following allegations he lied about his naval career, including a claim he served in the Falklands Conflict.

He would have been 15 years of age at the time.

Nick Adderley, former chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, will appear before magistrates

Adderley was sacked in June 2024 at a gross misconduct hearing, accused of embellishing his military service and fabricating receiving the General Service Medal and South Atlantic Medal.

He is now facing criminal prosecution and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 10.

Adderley is charged with fraud under Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006 relating to false claims he had allegedly made in his job application and CV when he applied to join Northamptonshire Police as Chief Constable in 2018.

He also faces a further charge of misconduct in a public office.