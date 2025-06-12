Shaun the Sheep-themed summer events promise baa-riliant family fun.

Twelve 5ft tall colourful sheep statues will be popping up in Peterborough city centre from July 28 to August 31.

The hide and sheep trail starts at Queensgate Shopping Centre and ends at Peterborough Cathedral.

A Shaun the Sheep trail is coming to Peterborough. Photo: Aardman

There is an option to download the ‘Fun with the Flock’ app for £3 which will lead to nine hidden markers around the city.

Farmyard sports will be stationed in Peterborough Cathedral’s Cloisters for two weeks during the summer holidays and on August 2 and 23 there will be a ‘vegetable orchestra’ in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

For more details or to buy tickets visit: https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summer-exhibition/shaun-the-sheep/.

