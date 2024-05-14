Tributes have been paid to a father of two who died after being hit by a vehicle while he worked.

Tom Sturgess, 33, died on January 5, 2022, when he was hit by Emily Saunders in her grey Ford Ranger as he unloaded scaffolding poles in Glapthorn Road, Oundle.

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit began an investigation into Mr Sturgess’ death, resulting in 28-year-old Saunders being charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Tom Sturgess

On Thursday, April 25, following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, Saunders, of Main Street, Upper Benefield, was found guilty.

At the same court the following day, she was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for three years with an extended test required before she can regain her licence.

Saunders was also given a three-month electronically tagged overnight curfew between 7pm and 6am and was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

Tom Sturgess with his children

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Janette Maitland said: “Tom Sturgess was a much-loved young man, an adored son, a devoted father to two children, with his whole life ahead of him.

“Nothing can bring Tom back or make up for the endless pain and grief felt by all those who love him. I hope the conclusion of this trial can at least give them some closure, now they know justice has been done and the person responsible brought to account.”

Following the conclusion of the court case, the loved ones of Mr Sturgess, who lived in Desborough, paid tribute to him.

His mum said: “I am so proud to have you as my son and will cherish the fact I had you in my life for over 33 years. I miss you more than words can ever say. All the memories I have of you will last forever and some bring a smile, some a tear.

“I will keep saying your name and carry on talking about you. I won't let others be afraid to say your name as it brings me joy to talk about you and it always will. I just wish I could have held your hand on that awful day and made everything alright.”

Tom’s children were aged eight and 10 years old when he died.

A statement released on their behalf said: “They love their dad immensely, loved spending time with him at weekends and loved how fun and silly he was. They used to run through the door with laughter and smiles after a fun weekend, now it's just silence.”

Tom’s partner said: “Losing Tom has been the hardest thing I have ever had to come to terms with. I have not only lost my partner, but I have also lost my best friend, my family, my future, and my support. Tom was my rock.

“The result at Northampton Crown Court won't bring him back, but we do feel like we have some justice for Tom.

“The hardest part is never hearing him laugh, see him smile, have him listen, and love me the way he did. Also, all the little things that we all take for granted in the moment.”