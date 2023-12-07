This is what happened after 350 bikers delivered 900 toys to be shared with families in Grantham.

The Bottesford Toy Run took place on Sunday November 26, with 350 bikers and spectators passing through Bottesford, then to Grantham and onto Melton Mowbray.

Over 900 presents, including toys, games, puzzles and chocolates, were piled high on tables in the Meres Leisure Centre, where they were received by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington.

Volunteers at the Seventh-day Adventist Church sort the donated toys.

Elisabeth Carnell, of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Dudley Road, explained what happened to these presents after they were delivered.

“The toys were bagged up and transported to the Seventh-day Adventist Church,” said Elisabeth.

“[They were] sorted onto 12 tables, overflowing to the floor. During the week, 17 organisations working with children in Grantham collected the toys to share with families who may be struggling or in need of support and encouragement during this season of giving.”

The toy run, organised by John Bartlett, has been running for many years, and the bikers will be back next year with their Easter toy run.