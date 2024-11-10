An exhibition of aviation, landscape and maritime paintings will begin later this month.

A Brush with Air, Land and Sea at Stamford Arts Centre Gallery will feature more than 40 works by Graham Cooke, and 20 by the late Peter Sumpter.

Graham took up oil painting 42 years ago while in the RAF and his artwork draws on his experiences.

Graham Cooke with his painting of Burghley Park

Many of his paintings have been made into cards and limited edition prints, and the sale of these have raised more than £14,000 for RAF charities.

Peter Sumpter, who died in 2020, is a previous winner of the Aviation Painting of the Year award and was, like Graham remains today, a member of the Guild of Aviation Artists.

He was also an accomplished maritime artist.

Their original oil and mixed media paintings will be on sale, with prices ranging from £85 to £7,500.

The exhibition will be opened by Andrew Latham, chairman of the Guild of Aviation Artists on Tuesday, November 26, at 7pm and runs until December 7 at the arts centre gallery in St Mary’s Street.

Proceeds from the sale of catalogues will be donated to the Royal British Legion.