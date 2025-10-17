A birds-eye view of Stamford can be gained by taking advantage of a church’s tower tours.

From Saturday, October 25, to November 1 people are invited to book a place to climb the stone steps of All Saints Church in the heart of Stamford, where views over Red Lion Square, Broad Street and beyond are - barring fog - guaranteed.

Each tower tour is limited to eight people and tickets are £5 for adults, £3 for accompanied children, and £13 for a family of four. Insurance limitations mean participants must be a minimum of eight years, and not be over 80 years.

Funds raised from the annual tours help to maintain the fabric of the 13th Century church.

Slots are available on the hour daily from 10am to 3pm and last 30 minutes. Exceptions are Sunday, October 26, when there will be no tours, and Thursday, October 30, when they start at 11am.

To reserve a place email towertours@stamfordallsaints.org.uk