From clowns and jugglers to acrobats and contortionists, a circus will bring entertainment this summer.

Gates Garden Centre in Cold Overton will be home to Cirquoise’s big top from Friday, July 18 to August 10.

It is the second year the group of artistes, who have a long heritage of Italian and British circus, will be performing at the garden centre on the Rutland-Leicestershire border.

Cirquoise is returning to Gates Garden Centre

Their hour-long contemporary-style shows feature clowns, acrobatics, jugglers and contortionists.

Performances run at 11am and 3pm on weekdays and Sundays, and 11am, 2pm and 4.30pm on Saturdays.

Treats are available before the performance including candy floss, popcorn, donuts and churros.

For more information, visit: https://www.gatesgardencentre.co.uk/cirquoise/.