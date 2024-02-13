A night of music aims to raise lots of money for a Grantham charity.

The Naomi Fund presents a night of music at the Grantham College Refectory on Saturday, April 13, at 7pm.

The night is in memory of Naomi Fardell, who died aged two of congenital heart problems, and Allan Fardell who died at St Barnabas Hospice.

The night will raise money for the Naomi Fund.

Performing on the night will include five-piece band The Music Masters, female vocalist Connie Bolton and Terry Carey.

Compere for the evening will be Brian (the jacket) Duller.

Tickets cost £10 and there will be a licence bar and food available.

All proceeds will be donated to St Barnabas Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Anyone who wants tickets can call Dean Fardell on 07831 500278, Michelle Fardell on 07881 632720 and Brian Duller on 07939 303189.