People will be able to channel their ‘inner Robin Hood’ at an archery taster day.

The event between 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday, May 17, is open to all ages and abilities, and is being organised by The Bowmen of Rutland Archery Club.

The club’s archery ground is at Greetham Valley Golf Club. All equipment is provided and the ‘have a go’ session costs £4.

Archery club members

Club secretary Chrissie Mortlock said: “Aside from its brilliant social appeal, archery has many health benefits for both body and mind and it’s for everyone, regardless of physical ability.”

She added: "Everyone at the Bowmen of Rutland is really looking forward to welcoming participants, so please do come down if you can.”

Hope Turner from South Witham and William Doughwaite from Oakham

For information on taking up archery as a hobby, visit www.startarchery.co.uk or email Chrissie at secretary@b-o-r.org to find out more about the club.