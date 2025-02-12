Art work inspired by the ‘quiet and creative rebellion’ represented by a Tudor property will go on display.

An exhibition begins at the National Trust site Lyveden, near Oundle, on Friday (February 14) which showcases the work of pupils from Tresham College inspired by the theme ‘reimagine’.

It will run until April 30 before a new exhibition on the theme ‘against the grain’ opens in early May.

Lyveden photographed by Yuliia Stsepeleva

Bradley Danahar, operations manager at National Trust Lyveden, said: “The artwork briefs ‘reimagine’ and ‘against the grain’ are inspired by the quiet and creative rebellion that Lyveden once represented.

“While Thomas Tresham - the designer of Lyveden’s unique grounds and who Tresham College was later named after - died before Lyveden could be completed.

“What remains stands as a reminder of one man standing up for what he believed in, in the face of religious persecution and adversity.”

Infrared photography of Lyveden by Kieran Boland

Within the grounds of the National Trust estate is the incomplete Lyveden New Bield which was begun by Sir Thomas Tresham to symbolise his Catholic faith and has been virtually unaltered since his death in 1605.

The summer house was designed while he was under house arrest to represent his religious beliefs and included a garden which he intended visitors to walk through.

His elder son Francis inherited the estate but became involved in the Gunpowder Plot and died later that year while confined to the Tower of London.

The exhibition, which is displayed in the common room of the manor house, is free to enter, however the standard admission to Lyveden will still apply.