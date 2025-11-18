A garden paradise awaits visitors to a new exhibition.

Artist Jane Hindmarch is presenting In Arcadia Ego - I Am in Paradise, a new collection of drawings, paintings and sculpture at Stamford Arts Centre Gallery.

Jane’s work was inspired by a visit to the Arcadia Garden landscape design experiment in Sheffield, and it explores the garden as a metaphor for the changing ‘seasons’ of life. Her paintings merge layered pigments, pooled liquid paint and glazes.

Artist Jane Hindmarch in her studio. Photo: Submitted

BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, who lives near Stamford, is a fan of Jane’s work, which he has said “creates a joyful atmosphere, highlighting the connection between art and nature”.

The exhibition, which also celebrate’s Jane’s ‘60th year on the planet’ will be open from Tuesday, January 27, until Saturday, February 7. Artwork will be available to purchase.

