A group of friends who formed a bond through art are the subject of a new exhibition opening next month.

The FIVE exhibition runs at Stamford Arts Centre from June 10 to 21, including a Meet the Artists Launch Party on Saturday, June 14 from 12–5pm.

The five artists will also bring their sketchbooks for people to look through at the launch party and demonstrate their processes in the gallery.

Walking the Woodland by Sue Johnson

Sue Johnson

This show features the newest work of five exciting contemporary artists who are supporting and inspiring each other to take big steps on their individual art journeys.

Gill Edwards

Willow Ware by Gill Edwards

“Together, we are stronger, bolder, and braver,” said Joy Gosney.

“This adventure is about taking risks, supporting each other’s growth, and embracing the unknown.

“As individual creatives, based in Lincolnshire, Rutland, and Nottinghamshire, we have all come to this point from various careers and backgrounds: textile design, illustration, teaching, and marketing.”

Drifting by Joe Gosney

Joy Gosney

The five artists all have extensive professional backgrounds in art and design.

Sue Johnson was a printed textile designer, showcasing her work in New York, Los Angeles, and beyond, while Gill Edwards was a studio design manager for Romo Fabrics and previously designed for Laura Ashley.

Joy Gosney was an illustrator, Jackie Cheetham has a background in the greeting card industry, and Carly Gilliatt was a knitwear designer and art teacher.

Jackie Cheetham

Carly Gilliatt

Taking inspiration from both the natural and man-made worlds, their paintings feature floral, textual, still-life and landscape motifs throughout, underpinned by experimental processes and the individual style of the artist.

The art centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.