An award-winning comedian is heading to the county for his 2025 tour.

Tickets go on sale today (Friday, May 10) for Harry Hill’s ‘New Bits and Greatest Hits’ tour, running from February 2025 until September 2025.

Harry is heading to Lincolnshire for three dates including Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday, February 27, Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal on Wednesday, March 5 and the Stamford Corn Exchange on Thursday, March 13.

The comedian is not only celebrating nearly 30 years on the comedy scene, but also his 60th birthday.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee - 60 years of fun - by going round

the country and thanking all the people that have supported me over the years,” said Harry.

He added: “I’ve had a word with the badgers and they’ve agreed that for one last time the parade’s on!”

Audiences will get a glimpse into Harry’s comedy past as he delves into his comedic catalogue using his patented ‘old bit randomiser’ for old favourites like ‘interspecies tennis’, ‘the time I went up in the space shuttle' and ‘when nan got her hair caught in the knitting’.

Not only will audiences enjoy nights of laughter, but one lucky member in each show will be invited on stage to join Harry in a double act.

Starting with his own TV series on BBC Two and Channel 4, Harry went onto create the multi-BAFTA-winning hit ‘Harry Hill’s TV Burp’, which ran for 10 years.

As well as being a comedian, he is also an author and artist, with some of his work being shown at the Royal Academy.

To buy tickets, go to https://harryhill.co.uk/.

