A ‘beekeeping for beginners’ course is taking place over two afternoons next month.

Aimed at those taking up or in the early stages of beekeeping, the course by Stamford and Bourne Beekeeping Association is being held at The George Hotel Business Centre on two consecutive Sundays, March 9 and 16, from midday to 4pm.

It includes expert instruction about honeybees, choosing a hive and equipment, and where to set up, as well as pests and diseases, and how to extract honey.

Knowledge is shared at meetings of Stamford and Bourne Beekeeping Association

The £80 course fee includes a beekeeping book and refreshments. A booking form can be found at tinyurl.com/Beekeepers2025

Stamford and Bourne Beekeeping Association has more than 100 members and is a part of Lincolnshire Beekeepers’ Association. It also runs advanced courses up to ‘master beekeeper’.

The association’s first meeting of the new season is at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 5, at The George Hotel Business Centre. Non-members are welcome.