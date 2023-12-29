A befriending service has teamed up with a cafe to host an afternoon tea in the New Year.

Farrow Friends, based in Grantham, will be hosting the afternoon tea in Digby’s Cafe, in the Guildhall, on Thursday, January 4.

The event is its last event it is running as part of its loneliness campaign over Christmas.

Farrow Friends will be hosting an afternoon tea on January 4.

A spokesperson for Farrow Friends said: “We're working closely with Digby's to host an afternoon tea - to create a space where people can come and meet others over some festive food.

“In the last few weeks our Care Chair has performed really well and it's been amazing to hear some of the achievements, interests and stories of those who often come to the cafe on their own.

“We hope the afternoon tea will be an opportunity to help people build lasting friendships to share their interests and stories with others too.

“We'll be there to support people to get conversations going in a way that helps people to feel comfortable too.

“We plan for it to be a really friendly and welcoming environment.”

Tickets can be ordered by emailing admin@farrowfriends.co.uk.