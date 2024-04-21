A diverse range of lots from a VIP tour of Parliament to sausage-making will go ‘under the hammer’ to help a community’s coffers.

Registration opened this week for the Helpstonbury Silent Auction where bidding can now commence on more than 60 lots.

It is being run by the Helpston and Etton Community Association and will conclude on Saturday, June 22 as part of the Helpstonbury Festival.

Helpstonbury returns after a successful event last summer

Lots range from tickets for sporting events, including England v South Africa rugby international, to holidays, wine, paintings and a signed Posh football shirt.

There’s also a VIP guided tour of the Houses of Parliament, a Burghley annual pass, steam train driver’s experience, helicopter ride, hot air balloon trip and much more.

To view the lots in full, visit www.jumblebee.co.uk/helpstonburysilentauction2024

The one-day Helpstonbury festival returns to John Clare Primary School from 1.30pm to midnight with live music, entertainment, bar, Pimms and prosecco, food, and stalls as well as children’s activities and sporting challenges.

It will also feature Helpston Homemade - a village craft and produce competition for all ages.

For more details, register your interest by email to helpstonbury@mail.co.uk or by text to 07949 602199.