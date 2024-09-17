An inspirational explorer and entrepreneur will take to the stage at a charity evening.

The Len Pick Trust is welcoming Amar Latif as guest speaker at the charity’s memorial evening at Bourne Corn Exchange on Friday, October 18.

Amar will recount his story as both adventurer and entrepreneur, including the many setbacks he has encountered, before opening up the floor for the audience to ask questions.

Amar Latif

By the time he was 18, Amar had lost 95% of his eyesight due to an incurable condition.

Determined not to let it stop his passion for travel, Amar has since trekked 220 miles through Central America and climbed a 1500m active volcano as well as setting up his own business.

Prior to exploring the world, Amar trained as an accountant, overcoming obstacles and challenging preconceptions to work his way up to head of commercial finance for BT.

He is now a TV personality with appearances including The Last Leg Down Under, Celebrity Masterchef and The One Show and last year was awarded an OBE.

Tickets cost £7.50 each and are available online: www.lenpicktrust.org.uk/event.

The event will also include musical performances from pupils at local schools.



