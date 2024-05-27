The roar of almost 200 cannon will fill the night sky as a stately home hosts a proms concert this summer.

Exactly 193 cannon will be lined up in the grounds of Burghley House for the Lincolnshire Battle Proms Picnic Concert.

It takes place on Saturday, July 13 in aid of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

The New English Orchestra will perform

The 193 cannon will be fired for Beethoven’s Battle Symphony (Wellington’s Victory) - the signature piece of the New English Orchestra.

The orchestra’s programme will also include The Dam Busters March, Gershwin’s Summertime, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

The open-air concert will open in the afternoon with the vintage voices of the Battle Proms Belles and end with a sing-along finale with traditional Last Night of the Proms favourites under a sky of fireworks.

The Red Devils will put on a display of parachuting

As well as the music, there will be displays from the British Army’s Red Devils parachute display team, and the Grace Spitfire, which was in action on D-Day and will accompany the opening orchestral pieces, including Elgar’s Nimrod.

Georgia Kay, SSAFA’s senior special events officer, said: “SSAFA is grateful to the organisers of the Battle Proms Picnic Concerts not only for the wonderful experiences given to people, but also because of the funds the concerts raise for the charity, bringing support to so many within the Armed Forces community.

Tickets are available from www.battleproms.com