A critically-acclaimed stand-up headlines a night of comedy at a town pub this weekend.

Rutland-based promoters Hats Funny Comedy make their debut at the Royal Queen, in Grantham, on Saturday (May 25) from 8pm.

Matt Price, teller of ‘extraordinary and outrageous stories’ headlines three comics at the Belton Lane pub.

Hats Funny Comedy brings its first comedy night to the Royal Queen

Boasting critically-acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival, Matt has previously been chosen as tour support for acts such as Russell Kane, Stephen K Amos and Norman Lovett.

The Cornish comic has become a favourite on the UK and international circuit, having performed in Eastern and Central Europe, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, South East Asia, Turkey, Australia and Scandinavia.

Opening the show is guitar-toting funnyman Ashley Frieze who brings his ‘charming, daft, and warm’ brand of music-infused stand-up comedy.

Ian Hayes - the comedian and promoter behind Hats Funny

His original songs, with well-crafted lyrics and catchy tunes, span many genres from jazz to Coldplay and he regularly headlines at comedy clubs all over the country.

Rising talent Eddy Midgely follows fresh from a ‘quarter-life crisis’.

A self-diagnosed hypochondriac who spends too much time in the pub, Eddy attempts to find humour in his most chaotic stories and scrapes.

Tickets for the night are available at £10 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Hatsfunnycomedy or over the bar.