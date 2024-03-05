An unforgettable Easter Spectacular Show is set to light up the night on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The event, at the Grantham College Refectory, promises a fusion of live music, pulsating beats, and youthful energy, all for just £10 per ticket.

Headlining the event is Stolen Fridays, a dynamic five-piece party/function/corporate band based in Lincoln, Lincolnshire, renowned for their diverse repertoire spanning from 50s Rock & Roll to current chart-toppers, including hits from artists such as Olly Murs and Simple Minds.

With a track record of headlining major events like the British Superbikes at Cadwell Park and providing corporate entertainment at Manchester’s Midland Hotel, they offer professional shows with self-sufficient sound and lighting equipment, catering to a wide range of events across the UK and beyond.

Making their Grantham debut, Stolen Fridays are poised to ignite the crowd with their energetic performance, ensuring a night of non-stop entertainment.

Adding to the excitement is local sensation Charlie Church, a 15-year-old vocalist who has been captivating audiences since the tender age of six.

With a voice that belies his years, Charlie is set to mesmerise attendees with his soulful renditions and undeniable talent.

Charlie recently applied for Britain's Got Talent and is awaiting confirmation of an audition.

His performance promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Rounding out the lineup is DJ Ricky Gee, a familiar face on the local music scene renowned for his ability to get the party started.

With his infectious beats and seamless mixes, DJ Ricky Gee will keep the dance floor packed throughout the night, ensuring a euphoric atmosphere from start to finish.

Event organiser Laura Church expressed her excitement, urging the community to come together and support the local talent on display.

"It's going to be a feel-good night that everyone will enjoy," she said.

"With just £10 a ticket and Good Friday the next day, it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the incredible talent we have right here in Grantham."

With doors opening at 7 pm, the Easter Spectacular Show promises to be an unmissable event for music lovers and party-goers alike.

Tickets are available now by calling either 07835502734 or 07531044597.