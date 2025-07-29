An historic town venue will host a concert of classical music to raise money for a Ukrainian cause and mark the country’s independence day.

Guests are invited to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and listen to accomplished musicians perform Ukrainian songs, piano music and string pieces at Browne’s Hospital, in Stamford, on Sunday, August 24.

The hour-long Concert for the Independence Day of Ukraine 2025 starts at 4pm, with tickets available from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/highnotesmusicsociety/1654616

All proceeds will go to support HUGS SMART in Kharkiv, a programme which helps young people displaced by war integrate through sport, arts, music, and education.

It will feature soprano Bridget Howarth, who has sung in concerts and festivals across the world, and Scottish pianist Fergus Black who studied music in the United States.

Husband and wife viola duo Katherine Parsons and Leon King

They are joined by husband and wife Leon King and Katherine Parsons on viola.

Leon studied at the Royal Academy of Music and has played with top British orchestras, while Katherine studied viola at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and teaches as well as performs.

Fergus Black

The programme will include music from composers Didorenko, Dychko, Bilash, Glière, Shamo, Skoryk, Berkovich and Stetsenko as well as variations on Paganini’s Caprice.